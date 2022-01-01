Tuna wraps in Concord
Concord restaurants that serve tuna wraps
More about Tandy's
Tandy's
1 Eagle Square, Concord
|Deluxe Tuna Wrap
|$12.00
tuna mixed with mayo topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & american cheese
More about Common Man - Concord NH
Common Man - Concord NH
25 Water Street, Concord
|Tuna Poke Lettuce Wraps
|$12.49
Sweet soy and Sriracha-dressed ahi tuna served in Bibb lettuce cups with avocado cucumber salad, toasted sesame seeds and crispy wontons.
|Tuna Poke Lettuce Wraps
|$12.49
Sweet soy and Sriracha-dressed ahi tuna served in Bibb lettuce cups with avocado cucumber salad, toasted sesame seeds and crispy wontons.