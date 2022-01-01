Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna wraps in Concord

Concord restaurants
Concord restaurants that serve tuna wraps

Tandy's image

 

Tandy's

1 Eagle Square, Concord

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Deluxe Tuna Wrap$12.00
tuna mixed with mayo topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & american cheese
More about Tandy's
Common Man - Concord NH image

 

Common Man - Concord NH

25 Water Street, Concord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Poke Lettuce Wraps$12.49
Sweet soy and Sriracha-dressed ahi tuna served in Bibb lettuce cups with avocado cucumber salad, toasted sesame seeds and crispy wontons.
Tuna Poke Lettuce Wraps$12.49
Sweet soy and Sriracha-dressed ahi tuna served in Bibb lettuce cups with avocado cucumber salad, toasted sesame seeds and crispy wontons.
More about Common Man - Concord NH

