Condado Tacos
BROAD RIPPLE - INDIANAPOLIS, IN
834 Broad Ripple Ave.
Location
834 Broad Ripple Ave.
INDIANAPOLIS IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
