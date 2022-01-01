Go
Condado Tacos

SHORT NORTH - COLUMBUS, OH

TACOS

1227 N. High St • $

Avg 4.5 (8567 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
QR Codes
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1227 N. High St

Columbus OH

Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

