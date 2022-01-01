Go
Toast

Condado Tacos

SOUTH HILLS - PITTSBURGH, PA

TACOS

301 S Hills Village • $

Avg 4 (43 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Catering
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

301 S Hills Village

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0238

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

ATARASHI

No reviews yet

Sushi, built to your specs!

Willow Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Danny's Pizza and Hoagies

No reviews yet

Pittsburgh's Original Oven Baked Hoagie Since 1960

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston