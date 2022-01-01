Go
Toast

Condado Tacos

Cincinnati, OH

TACOS

4482 Glengarry Dr • $

Avg 4.4 (664 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Catering
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4482 Glengarry Dr

Beavercreek OH

Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Christopher's Restaurant

No reviews yet

American. Homemade. Vegetarian. Vegan. A great selection of food options for everyone. Great Food, Great Service in a clean and safe environment.

King's Point Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Archer's Tavern - Kettering

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated

Bagger Dave's Tavern

No reviews yet

Tavern - Specializing in Fresh Crafted Burgers, Craft Beer, and Custom Cocktails!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston