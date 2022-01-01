Go
Banner pic

Coneheads- Nashville

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1315 Dickerson Pike

Nashville, TN 37207

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Chicken/Cauliflower$12.00
Chicken Basket$12.00
3 jumbo tenders, 2 sauces, and 2 sides
Cone$8.00
Pineapple Slaw$3.00
French Fries$3.00
Cauliflower Basket$12.00
Large cauliflower serving, 2 sauces, 2 sides
CONE COMBO$16.00
Large chicken/cauli cone, 1 side, 1 drink
CCC Ranch
Macaroni$3.00
Best Damn Grits$3.00
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

1315 Dickerson Pike, Nashville TN 37207

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Plane Jane

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Xiao Bao - At the Dive Motel

No reviews yet

Xiao Bao residency at The Dive Motel - we're popping up with our asian comfort food styles in lieu of our full service restaurant opening at 830 Meridian Late Summer 2022

Folk

No reviews yet

New American restaurant focused on seasonal vegetable plates and wood-fired pizza.

East Nashville Beer Works

No reviews yet

East Nashville Beer Works is a small brewery and taproom based in East Nashville. 20+ beers on tap, delicious full food menu, house made pizza/salads/apps.
ENBW is known for brewing award winning beer, food menu, and taproom space that is next-level family and dog friendly, thanks in no small part to our expansive outdoor beer garden and patio space. We also have a full offering of wine, cider, kombucha, mead and plenty of non-alc choices as well.
Visit us on social media @eastnashbeer, or come check us out in person. Beer is Community!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Coneheads- Nashville

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston