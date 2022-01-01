Go
Conesus Golf Club

Casual Dining located in the Clubhouse of our 18 Hole Golf Course located in Conesus, NY. Serving a variety of sandwiches, salads, wraps, burgers, appetizers and daily specials including Friday Night Fish Fries starting in May 2022!

1 Pine Alley, Conesus, NY 14435


Location

Conesus NY

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

