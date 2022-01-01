Conesus Golf Club
Casual Dining located in the Clubhouse of our 18 Hole Golf Course located in Conesus, NY. Serving a variety of sandwiches, salads, wraps, burgers, appetizers and daily specials including Friday Night Fish Fries starting in May 2022!
1 Pine Alley, Conesus, NY 14435
Location
Conesus NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
