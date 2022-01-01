Confectionately Yours has served the Central New Jersey area for over 35 years. Owned and operated by the Gondek family since 1981, we have grown from a small confectionary shop into our family friendly dining establishment. We take pride in our homemade ice cream and chocolates as well as our full menu service. We are honored to be a part of this community and hope that you enjoy your dining experience here as much as we enjoy serving you, our valued customers!



ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

3391 State Route 27 Ste 121 • $$