Confectionately Yours

Confectionately Yours has served the Central New Jersey area for over 35 years. Owned and operated by the Gondek family since 1981, we have grown from a small confectionary shop into our family friendly dining establishment. We take pride in our homemade ice cream and chocolates as well as our full menu service. We are honored to be a part of this community and hope that you enjoy your dining experience here as much as we enjoy serving you, our valued customers!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

3391 State Route 27 Ste 121 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1613 reviews)

Popular Items

Regular Sundae$6.00
One Scoop of ice cream with one wet topping, whipped cream and a cherry
Chicken Tenders$12.00
All white meat chicken in lightly seasoned breading served with fries
Jessica Wrap$12.00
Crispy chicken tenders tossed with bacon, lettuce, tomato and savory honey mustard served with fries
Double Scoop$5.50
Two scoops of our homemade ice cream
Fresh Roasted Turkey$19.00
fresh roasted turkey breast served with homemade mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and vegetable of the day
Milkshake$6.50
Blended with our homemade ice cream
Jessica Salad$14.00
Our #1 Salad! Fresh garden salad with crispy chicken tenders, bacon, sliced egg and Monterey Jack cheese. Recommended with Honey Mustard.
1/2 lb Angus Cheeseburger$14.00
We top this perfectly grilled burger with your choice of cheese served with fries
Single Scoop$4.00
One scoop of our homemade ice cream
Reuben$13.00
Hot corned beef with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and russian dressing served with fries
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fast Service
High Chairs
Drive-Thru
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3391 State Route 27 Ste 121

Franklin Park NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

