Go
Toast

ConfluxCity Brewing Company

Come join us!

110 N Water St • $$

Avg 4.8 (235 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Sandwich$10.00
Add your own toppings! Cheddar, provolone, pepper jack or white cheddar cheese-$1. Add jalapeños-$.50. Side of coleslaw-$1. Ditching carbs? Get it bunless.
Dan's Cuban$14.00
Our house-smoked pulled pork, ham, sliced pickles, provolone cheese, and the Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce all on toasted flatbread.
Rustic Rachel$13.00
Roasted turkey, house-made coleslaw, pepper jack and cheddar cheese, thousand island on on toasted rye bread.
Chicken Tenders$9.50
Four chicken tenders served with ranch and your choice of side.
Cod Sandwich$15.50
Two pieces of perfectly fried cod with our house-made coleslaw, tomato, lettuce and zesty ranch on a Brioche bun.
Pork Nachos$16.00
Mixed corn tortilla chips piled high with smoked pulled pork, smoked cheese sauce, black bean corn salsa, pineapple, caramelized and green onions.
Cod Basket$15.00
Three Guinness battered Cod pieces served with house-made coleslaw and tartar sauce, a lemon wedge and your choice of side.
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
Three chicken tenders with your choice of side.
Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortilla topped with a trio of cheddar, pepper jack, and mozzarella cheese, house-made black bean corn salsa, smoked pulled pork or beef and caramelized onions. Served with zesty ranch on the side. Double meat-$3; add jalapeños, tomato or pineapple-$.50.
You Betcha, Yeah!$13.00
Crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and ranch dressing on a pretzel bun.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Reservations
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

110 N Water St

Portland MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Portland Party Store

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Alibi Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Bowling Alley Ionia/Four Friars

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our 24 lane bowling center. Not only do we offer a full bar, we also have an amazing menu!
FREE DELIVERY!!(within a 6mile radius)

Crossroads BBQ - Grand Ledge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston