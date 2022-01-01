Bars & Lounges
Congress Bar
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
132 Reviews
$$
208 Court St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
208 Court St, Brooklyn NY 11201
Nearby restaurants
Black Forest Brooklyn
German Indoor Biergarten & Kaffeehaus on Smith Street in Brooklyn
Boutros
Come in and enjoy!
Circa Brewing Co
Circa Brewing Co is a fully functioning brewery and brick oven pizza restaurant in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn
Brain Food - Court St
Come in and enjoy!