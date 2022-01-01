Go
Congress Bar image
Bars & Lounges

Congress Bar

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

132 Reviews

$$

208 Court St

Brooklyn, NY 11201

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

208 Court St, Brooklyn NY 11201

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Black Forest Brooklyn

No reviews yet

German Indoor Biergarten & Kaffeehaus on Smith Street in Brooklyn

Boutros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Circa Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Circa Brewing Co is a fully functioning brewery and brick oven pizza restaurant in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn

Brain Food - Court St

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Congress Bar

orange star4.4 • 132 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston