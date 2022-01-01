Go
NexDine

Email unit209pc@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

730 Milford Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CAFE LATTE
DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
20oz SODA$1.29
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET$4.99
COOKIE
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Spinach, & Chipotle Mayonnaise on Sourdough
CAL 620 | Keyword: CHICKENAVO
SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cilantro, Corn, & Tortilla Strips with Chipotle-Ranch Dressing
COMPANY SELECTION
Please select your Company before proceeding with your order.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing
Location

Merrimack NH

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

