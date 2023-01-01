Go
Main picView gallery

Connections Coffee -

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3851 McKinney Street

Melissa, TX 75454

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

3851 McKinney Street, Melissa TX 75454

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The DougOut Sports Grill - 3059 Champions Way, Melissa, TX 75454
orange starNo Reviews
3059 Champions Way Melissa, TX 75454
View restaurantnext
Tia's Mexican Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1280 Sam Rayburn Highway Melissa, TX 75454
View restaurantnext
Arcade 92 Retro Arcade Bar - 305 E Virginia St Suite 103
orange starNo Reviews
305 E Virginia St Suite 103 Mc Kinney, TX 75069
View restaurantnext
LAYERED - 111 East Virginia Steet
orange starNo Reviews
111 East Virginia Street McKinney, TX 75069
View restaurantnext
Cadillac Pizza Pub -
orange starNo Reviews
112 S KENTUCKY STREET MCKINNEY, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Dillas Quesadillas - McKinney
orange starNo Reviews
3510 W. University #200 McKinney, TX 75071
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Melissa

Mckinney

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Celina

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Wylie

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Plano

Avg 4.1 (143 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Connections Coffee -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston