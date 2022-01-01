Connie's Chicken and Waffles Broadway
Come in and enjoy!
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
1640 AliceAnna St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1640 AliceAnna St
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Fat Tiger / Old Boy
We're Fat Tiger x Old Boy x El Tigre, three unique bars and eateries at Broadway Market.
Duck Duck Goose
Duck Duck Goose brings a fresh take on the classic French brasserie, focusing on seasonal ingredients prepared through simple, time-honored cooking methods. Savor delicious, expertly-prepared cuisine spanning classical to modern Parisian influences.
Our restaurant offers a casually elegant dining room, as well as an outdoor patio for the true bistro experience. Come experience Duck Duck Goose, Fells Point newest neighborhood gem.
Friends and Family
Currently available for carry out plant-based comfort food.
Fells Point Tavern
Come in and enjoy!