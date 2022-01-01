Go
Connolly's Public House

Come in and enjoy!

1109 South Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fish & Chips - Entrees$12.50
Potato Leek$5.00
Creamy potato & fresh leeks.
Build Your Own Burger(V)$10.75
Choose 1/2 lb grass-fed beef, veggie burger, or turkey burger with choice of toppings on a toasted bun.
Shepherds Pie - Entrees$12.50
Chicken Pot Pie$12.00
Public House Reuben$10.50
"Pulled" corned beef piled high with sauerkraut & melted Swiss cheese on a grilled marbled rye bun.
Soup & Grilled Cheese$8.75
Choice of soup with "Bid Kid" grilled cheese on thick-cut bread.
Wings Special$0.55
Connollys Wings$6.50
Meaty wings in Connolly's own Irish Whiskey BBQ sauce, buffalo sauce or plain.
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Served with Irish curry, buffalo or Connolly's Irish Whiskey BBQ sauce.
Location

1109 South Boulevard

Oak Park IL

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
