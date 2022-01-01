Go
Toast

Connolly’s Irish Pub

Irish pub and eatery on historic Main Street!

2801 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Of Beer Cheese$2.50
The Dubliner$14.50
8 oz. Of our custom grind Black Angus beef. Topped with Irish cheddar cheese, bacon, and Guinness caramelized onions. Served with kettle chips. Upgrade to fries ($2).
Side Of Fries$3.00
Shepherd's Pie$13.00
A generous portion of slow braised lamb, beef, carrot, onion, peas, in our Guinness gravy, topped with toasted mash.
Beer Cheese Dip$10.00
A generous portion of house made Guinness Beer cheese dip, served with your choice of soft pretzel bites or fries.
12 Wings$15.00
Served bone-in style, your choice of buffalo, barbecue, leprachaun gold, spicey barbecue, cajun dry-rub or old bay dry-rub. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Fish & Chips$14.00
Beer battered, massive 8 oz fillet of Haddock, served with seasoned fries and tartar.
Grilled Cheese$5.00
Kids Burger$7.00
Curry Chips$7.00
A late-night Irish Pub classic. Seasoned fries served with imported Irish curry sauce on the side.
See full menu

Location

2801 Main Street

Hurricane WV

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Billy Sunday's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Bubbarino’s Bites & Bubbles - Hurricane

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Husson's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pallet

No reviews yet

We're a craft beer bar serving the most unique and sought after beers, apps and craft sandwiches in West Virginia. Enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston