Conosur

Cuzco was founded on the belief that no one should have to travel to Peru in order to taste the authentic cuisine. From this, our vision was born.

4195 Haywood Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (690 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetarian Empanada$7.45
A traditional Chilean plate. Homemade, baked pie.
Vegetarian- Mushrooms, spinach, artichoke, sauteed onions & peppers four cheese
Pollo Empanada$7.85
A traditional Chilean plate. Homemade, baked pie.
Chicken, queso fresco
Pino Empanada$7.95
A traditional Chilean plate. Homemade, baked pie.
Pino-traditional ground beef, onions, raisins, black olives, boiled egg
Butifarra$12.10
A Peruvian classic slow cooked pork in Peruvian spices served on Portuguese bread, mayo,
lettuce , tomato and salsa criolla (marinated red onions).
Cheese Burger$8.90
One or two griddled patties with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & our house sauce
*available with a lettuce wrap or a GF bun
Pork Havana$15.09
Slow cooked Pork chunks Cuban spices topped with salsa criolla (marinated onions) served with rice, black beans and plantains.
Cono Sur Chicken$11.28
Rotisserie Chicken, onios & peppers sauté, two cheeses and house sauce serve on a Portuguese bread
Plantain$4.09
Arroz Chaufa$8.60
A fusion of Chinese & Peruvian cultures. Fried rice with sweet peas, egg and green onions.
Add Chicken 3 / Beef 5 / Shrimp 6
Cuban Sandwich$12.10
Slow roasted pork, ham, swiss, pickle, mayo, yellow mustard on pressed Cuban bread
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4195 Haywood Road

Mills River NC

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

