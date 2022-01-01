Go
Toast

Conrad's

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

563 State St • $

Avg 4.7 (1155 reviews)

Popular Items

Honey Mustard BBQ$8.99
tenders, mozzarella, cheddar, tots, honey mustard and BBQ.
Number One$8.99
grilled chicken, mozzarella and cheddar, tots, ranch and sour cream. It’s # 1 !!!
Dweeb$9.99
tenders, cheddar, tots, mac bites, bacon and extra ranch.
Side of Ranch$0.50
Wake and Bake'n$7.99
scrambled eggs, tots, cheddar, double bacon, and Sriracha
O.G.C.T.$8.99
tenders, cheddar, mozzarella, lettuce tomato and your choice of dressing.
Waffle Fries (Large)$4.99
Waffle Fries (Small)$2.99
Best One$9.99
grilled chicken, bacon mozzarella and cheddar, tots, hot sauce, ranch and sour cream
Buffalo Rider$8.99
tenders, hot sauce, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and ranch.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

563 State St

Madison WI

Sunday11:00 am - 1:45 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 am
