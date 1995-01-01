Blazing Pizzeria - Kester

- Home
Open today 4:30 PM - 8:30 PM
353 Reviews
$$
7141 Kester Avenue
Van Nuys, CA 91405
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Popular Items
tofu, tomato, onions, tossed with french fries | and cilantro
White fish, shrimp, salsa fresca and avocado served with chips
Roasted corn with our homemade chipotle aioli, Queso fresco and chile power
Corn tortilla with melted cheese , steak , spicy shrimp , topped with salsa verde, sliced avocado and jalapeno
Breaded fish ,cabbage, and avocado tomatillo sauce
Choice of 4 tacos
2 corn tortillas topped with grilled pork. marinated Mexican spices, grilled pineapple
Burrito come inside with. | Rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo | lettuce, sour cream, cheese
Vegan Appetizer
fresh made guacamole, onion, jalapeno, lemon and cilantro | served with chips
Corn tortilla stuffed with potato, poblano peppers, lettuce, | pasilla sauce and green sauce ,guac, and vegan cheese topped with chipotle aioli
Corn Dough empanadas, stuffed with zucchini, squash blossom, topped with | Avocado tomatillo sauce and Vegan cheese
Roasted corn with our homemade chipotle aioli | vegan cheese and chile power