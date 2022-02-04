Conroe restaurants you'll love

Conroe restaurants
Toast
  • Conroe

Conroe's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Conroe restaurants

Crust Pizza Co. image

 

Crust Pizza Co.

The Market T Harper Preserve, Hwy 242 and Harper Trace, CONROE

Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing
Greek Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
12" Chz$11.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
Broth & Brine | Dedicated Craft Kitchen image

 

Broth & Brine | Dedicated Craft Kitchen

2510 S Loop 336 W, Conroe

Ground Beef & Vegetable Soup w/tomato base
Ground beef & vegetables in a tomato base w/broth & savory herbs. Warming & satisfying!
BLT Board | w/uncured bacon!$12.00
6 slices of uncured bacon on our house-made red lentil flatbread. Stacked w/romaine, sliced tomato, & mayo.
Beef Stew
Beef Stew w/brisket, potato, peas & carrot.
Katz's - Woodlands image

 

Katz's - Woodlands

19075 I-45, Ste. 116A, Shenandoah

French Dip #12$13.49
Hot roast beef and melted provolone cheese. Served with au
jus. Recommended on French
Philly Cheesesteak #8$13.49
Prime cuts of beef, sautéed onions, and bell peppers with American and Swiss cheese. Recommended on French. Substitute chicken $1
The Monte Cristo #9.1$12.99
Challah French toast piled high with turkey-ham, muenster cheese, and a fried egg. Raspberry Chipotle on the side for that extra kick
Texas Grind Coffee Co. image

 

Texas Grind Coffee Co.

18083 FM1314 rd, Conroe

Avg 4.8 (63 reviews)
Goodnight Ranger$5.00
Double(R)/Quad(L) shot of espresso + syrup shaken over ice. Topped with a good splash of half and half. Our favorite syrup for this is the white chocolate mocha or caramel - but it can be made with anything! Let us know what you'd prefer in the special request box!
Churro Latte$4.50
Brown Sugar Cinnamon + White Chocolate + churro donut on top! As a shop, this one is BY FAR our favorite.
Texas Freezer$5.00
Blended frappe (made with cold brew coffee): Chocolate, White Chocolate, Vanilla, Caramel, or Cookies & Cream
Pie in the Sky Pie Co. image

 

Pie in the Sky Pie Co.

3600 North Loop 336 West, Conroe

Lime Cilantro Chicken$10.50
Char-grilled chicken breast with our creamy cilantro dressing, Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato on a wheat bun. Served with your choice of a side.
Tuna Salad$9.00
Served with Swiss cheese, lettuce & fresh avocado on wheat, white, croissant, or a bed of lettuce.
Chicken Salad$9.50
Made fresh here every morning! Served with Swiss cheese, lettuce & fresh avocado on wheat, white, croissant or a bed of lettuce.
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

BBQ

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

14545 HIGHWAY 105, Conroe

Avg 4.2 (66 reviews)
Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
Whistle Stop Cafe image

 

Whistle Stop Cafe

11133 I-45 South, Conroe

Consumer pic

 

Palate Café

17590 Artivia Parkway, Conroe

Cheesy Chicken Buffalo Dip (pan)$20.00
Ready to bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Comes with large bag of tortilla chips.
February 4, 2022
February 4, 2022 First Friday Flamingle - it's Mardis Gras season, so let's get in the mood with some delicious Cajun style food. Enjoy some Jambalaya and Gumbo with a side of Cajun Cornbread and Creole Coleslaw. Jambalaya and Gumbo available for purchase to-go.
Spinach Artichoke Dip (pan)$20.00
Ready to bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Comes with large bag of tortilla chips.
Galindo's Coffee Company image

 

Galindo's Coffee Company

2330 Fm 1488 Rd Ste 700b, Conroe

Mckenzies Barbeque & Burgers - Conroe image

 

Mckenzies Barbeque & Burgers - Conroe

1501 N Frazier St, Conroe

Restaurant banner

 

Noe'S Crepes Coffee Tea - #2

295 Enclave Dr. Ste. 200, Conroe,

Restaurant banner

 

Voodoo Grille

1205 Grand Central Blvd., Suite 900,, Conroe

Restaurant banner

 

NOE'S COFFEE & CREPES

18 jardine ct Ste. 200, Conroe

Restaurant banner

 

Pallotta's Italian Grill

27606 Interstate 45 N, Conroe

Restaurant banner

 

Omg Wings

1201 N 336 Loop E, Conroe

