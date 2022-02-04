Conroe restaurants you'll love
Crust Pizza Co.
The Market T Harper Preserve, Hwy 242 and Harper Trace, CONROE
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing
|Greek Salad
|$7.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, sun-dried tomatoes, feta with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
|12" Chz
|$11.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
Broth & Brine | Dedicated Craft Kitchen
2510 S Loop 336 W, Conroe
|Popular items
|Ground Beef & Vegetable Soup w/tomato base
Ground beef & vegetables in a tomato base w/broth & savory herbs. Warming & satisfying!
|BLT Board | w/uncured bacon!
|$12.00
6 slices of uncured bacon on our house-made red lentil flatbread. Stacked w/romaine, sliced tomato, & mayo.
|Beef Stew
Beef Stew w/brisket, potato, peas & carrot.
Katz's - Woodlands
19075 I-45, Ste. 116A, Shenandoah
|Popular items
|French Dip #12
|$13.49
Hot roast beef and melted provolone cheese. Served with au
jus. Recommended on French
|Philly Cheesesteak #8
|$13.49
Prime cuts of beef, sautéed onions, and bell peppers with American and Swiss cheese. Recommended on French. Substitute chicken $1
|The Monte Cristo #9.1
|$12.99
Challah French toast piled high with turkey-ham, muenster cheese, and a fried egg. Raspberry Chipotle on the side for that extra kick
Texas Grind Coffee Co.
18083 FM1314 rd, Conroe
|Popular items
|Goodnight Ranger
|$5.00
Double(R)/Quad(L) shot of espresso + syrup shaken over ice. Topped with a good splash of half and half. Our favorite syrup for this is the white chocolate mocha or caramel - but it can be made with anything! Let us know what you'd prefer in the special request box!
|Churro Latte
|$4.50
Brown Sugar Cinnamon + White Chocolate + churro donut on top! As a shop, this one is BY FAR our favorite.
|Texas Freezer
|$5.00
Blended frappe (made with cold brew coffee): Chocolate, White Chocolate, Vanilla, Caramel, or Cookies & Cream
Pie in the Sky Pie Co.
3600 North Loop 336 West, Conroe
|Popular items
|Lime Cilantro Chicken
|$10.50
Char-grilled chicken breast with our creamy cilantro dressing, Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato on a wheat bun. Served with your choice of a side.
|Tuna Salad
|$9.00
Served with Swiss cheese, lettuce & fresh avocado on wheat, white, croissant, or a bed of lettuce.
|Chicken Salad
|$9.50
Made fresh here every morning! Served with Swiss cheese, lettuce & fresh avocado on wheat, white, croissant or a bed of lettuce.
BBQ
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
14545 HIGHWAY 105, Conroe
|Popular items
|Turkey
A Turkey Breast seasoned with a salad dressing and a rosemary sage spice and smoked also known as spare ribs, which will have a little marbling on them, seasoned with Rudy’s Rub and smoked for approximately 1½ hours.
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
|Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
Palate Café
17590 Artivia Parkway, Conroe
|Popular items
|Cheesy Chicken Buffalo Dip (pan)
|$20.00
Ready to bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Comes with large bag of tortilla chips.
|February 4, 2022
February 4, 2022 First Friday Flamingle - it's Mardis Gras season, so let's get in the mood with some delicious Cajun style food. Enjoy some Jambalaya and Gumbo with a side of Cajun Cornbread and Creole Coleslaw. Jambalaya and Gumbo available for purchase to-go.
|Spinach Artichoke Dip (pan)
|$20.00
Ready to bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Comes with large bag of tortilla chips.
Galindo's Coffee Company
2330 Fm 1488 Rd Ste 700b, Conroe
Mckenzies Barbeque & Burgers - Conroe
1501 N Frazier St, Conroe
Noe'S Crepes Coffee Tea - #2
295 Enclave Dr. Ste. 200, Conroe,
Voodoo Grille
1205 Grand Central Blvd., Suite 900,, Conroe
NOE'S COFFEE & CREPES
18 jardine ct Ste. 200, Conroe
Pallotta's Italian Grill
27606 Interstate 45 N, Conroe
Omg Wings
1201 N 336 Loop E, Conroe