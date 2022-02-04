Conroe American restaurants you'll love
Broth & Brine | Dedicated Craft Kitchen
2510 S Loop 336 W, Conroe
|Cranberry-Orange Oatcake
Cranberry-Orange Oatcake. High-fiber and perfect for breakfast or meal replacement. Dairy-free too!
|Beef Stew
Beef Stew w/brisket, potato, peas & carrot.
|Signature Farmhouse Cookie w/nuts & cranberries
Our most popular and satisfying cookie w/cranberries, nuts, coconut, & chocolate chips.
Katz's - Woodlands
19075 I-45, Ste. 116A, Shenandoah
|French Dip #12
|$13.49
Hot roast beef and melted provolone cheese. Served with au
jus. Recommended on French
|Philly Cheesesteak #8
|$13.49
Prime cuts of beef, sautéed onions, and bell peppers with American and Swiss cheese. Recommended on French. Substitute chicken $1
|The Monte Cristo #9.1
|$12.99
Challah French toast piled high with turkey-ham, muenster cheese, and a fried egg. Raspberry Chipotle on the side for that extra kick
Palate Café
17590 Artivia Parkway, Conroe
|Cheesy Chicken Buffalo Dip (pan)
|$20.00
Ready to bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Comes with large bag of tortilla chips.
February 4, 2022 First Friday Flamingle - it's Mardis Gras season, so let's get in the mood with some delicious Cajun style food. Enjoy some Jambalaya and Gumbo with a side of Cajun Cornbread and Creole Coleslaw. Jambalaya and Gumbo available for purchase to-go.
|Spinach Artichoke Dip (pan)
|$20.00
Ready to bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Comes with large bag of tortilla chips.