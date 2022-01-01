Conroe sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Conroe restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Conroe

Katz's - Woodlands image

 

Katz's - Woodlands

19075 I-45, Ste. 116A, Shenandoah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Dip #12$13.49
Hot roast beef and melted provolone cheese. Served with au
jus. Recommended on French
Philly Cheesesteak #8$13.49
Prime cuts of beef, sautéed onions, and bell peppers with American and Swiss cheese. Recommended on French. Substitute chicken $1
The Monte Cristo #9.1$12.99
Challah French toast piled high with turkey-ham, muenster cheese, and a fried egg. Raspberry Chipotle on the side for that extra kick
More about Katz's - Woodlands
Pie in the Sky Pie Co. image

 

Pie in the Sky Pie Co.

3600 North Loop 336 West, Conroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lime Cilantro Chicken$10.50
Char-grilled chicken breast with our creamy cilantro dressing, Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato on a wheat bun. Served with your choice of a side.
Tuna Salad$9.00
Served with Swiss cheese, lettuce & fresh avocado on wheat, white, croissant, or a bed of lettuce.
Chicken Salad$9.50
Made fresh here every morning! Served with Swiss cheese, lettuce & fresh avocado on wheat, white, croissant or a bed of lettuce.
More about Pie in the Sky Pie Co.
Whistle Stop Cafe image

 

Whistle Stop Cafe

11133 I-45 South, Conroe

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Whistle Stop Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Conroe

Cookies

Map

More near Conroe to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Spring

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Magnolia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston