Conroe sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Conroe
More about Katz's - Woodlands
Katz's - Woodlands
19075 I-45, Ste. 116A, Shenandoah
|Popular items
|French Dip #12
|$13.49
Hot roast beef and melted provolone cheese. Served with au
jus. Recommended on French
|Philly Cheesesteak #8
|$13.49
Prime cuts of beef, sautéed onions, and bell peppers with American and Swiss cheese. Recommended on French. Substitute chicken $1
|The Monte Cristo #9.1
|$12.99
Challah French toast piled high with turkey-ham, muenster cheese, and a fried egg. Raspberry Chipotle on the side for that extra kick
More about Pie in the Sky Pie Co.
Pie in the Sky Pie Co.
3600 North Loop 336 West, Conroe
|Popular items
|Lime Cilantro Chicken
|$10.50
Char-grilled chicken breast with our creamy cilantro dressing, Swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato on a wheat bun. Served with your choice of a side.
|Tuna Salad
|$9.00
Served with Swiss cheese, lettuce & fresh avocado on wheat, white, croissant, or a bed of lettuce.
|Chicken Salad
|$9.50
Made fresh here every morning! Served with Swiss cheese, lettuce & fresh avocado on wheat, white, croissant or a bed of lettuce.