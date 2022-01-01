Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Conroe

Conroe restaurants that serve chicken salad

Katz's - Woodlands image

 

Katz's - Woodlands

19075 I-45, Ste. 116A, Shenandoah

Mediterranean Chicken Salad$15.99
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, baby spinach, cucumber, tomato, olives, chickpeas, topped with lemon feta dressing
Chicken Salad$11.99
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.99
Katz’s krispy boneless chicken tenders tossed in a zesty Buffalo sauce on a bed of garden greens, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, cucumbers & croutons. Choice of homemade dressing
Pie in the Sky Pie Co.

3600 North Loop 336 West, Conroe

Chicken Salad LBX$11.50
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Made fresh here every morning! Served with Swiss cheese, lettuce & fresh avocado on wheat, white, croissant or a bed of lettuce.
Scoop Of Chicken Salad$3.00
