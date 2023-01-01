Fajitas in Conroe
Conroe restaurants that serve fajitas
Hacienda Mis Padres
5104 West Davis Street, Coroe
|Fajita Lupita
|$16.95
A delicious combo of Grilled Veggies with Chicken Fajita & Sausage. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Flour Tortillas.
|Kid's Fajita Plate
|$8.00
Chicken & Beef. Served with French Fries.
|Fajitas Poblanas
|$21.00
Beef or Chicken Fajita with Bacon, Grilled Onions, Poblano Pepper, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and topped with White Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.
El Bosque Mexican Grill - Shenandoah
19073 I-45 #135, Shenandoah
|Fajita Fiesta for 1
|$18.95
Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajita over a bed of Grilled Onions. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.
|Fajita Burrito
|$14.95
A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Fajita. Topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.