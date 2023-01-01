Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Conroe

Conroe restaurants
Conroe restaurants that serve fajitas

Hacienda Mis Padres

5104 West Davis Street, Coroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Lupita$16.95
A delicious combo of Grilled Veggies with Chicken Fajita & Sausage. Served with Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, and Flour Tortillas.
Kid's Fajita Plate$8.00
Chicken & Beef. Served with French Fries.
Fajitas Poblanas$21.00
Beef or Chicken Fajita with Bacon, Grilled Onions, Poblano Pepper, Tomatoes, Mushrooms and topped with White Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.
More about Hacienda Mis Padres
El Bosque Mexican Grill - Shenandoah

19073 I-45 #135, Shenandoah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Fiesta for 1$18.95
Beef, Chicken or Mix Fajita over a bed of Grilled Onions. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Flour Tortillas.
Fajita Burrito$14.95
A Large Flour Tortilla filled with Fajita. Topped with Gravy Chile and Cheese. Served with Rice & Refried Beans.
More about El Bosque Mexican Grill - Shenandoah

