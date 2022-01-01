French toast in Conroe
More about Katz's - Woodlands
Katz's - Woodlands
19075 I-45, Ste. 116A, Shenandoah
|One French Toast
|$3.29
|Challah French Toast
|$11.99
Topped with fresh strawberries and banana
|Kids French Toast
|$6.99
Whole wheat french toast topped with powdered sugar. Served with choice of side and drink
More about Pie in the Sky Pie Co.
Pie in the Sky Pie Co.
3600 North Loop 336 West, Conroe
|Kicked Up French Toast
|$9.50
Pie in the Sky's version of French toast.
Made with thick sliced Challah bread, dipped in French toast batter with cinnamon & vanilla, layered with cream cheese, & topped with berries, whipped cream & powdered sugar.