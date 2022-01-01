Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Conroe

Conroe restaurants
Toast

Conroe restaurants that serve french toast

Katz's - Woodlands image

 

Katz's - Woodlands

19075 I-45, Ste. 116A, Shenandoah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
One French Toast$3.29
Challah French Toast$11.99
Topped with fresh strawberries and banana
Kids French Toast$6.99
Whole wheat french toast topped with powdered sugar. Served with choice of side and drink
More about Katz's - Woodlands
Item pic

 

Pie in the Sky Pie Co.

3600 North Loop 336 West, Conroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kicked Up French Toast$9.50
Pie in the Sky's version of French toast.
Made with thick sliced Challah bread, dipped in French toast batter with cinnamon & vanilla, layered with cream cheese, & topped with berries, whipped cream & powdered sugar.
More about Pie in the Sky Pie Co.

