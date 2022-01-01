Pies in Conroe
Conroe restaurants that serve pies
More about Katz's - Woodlands
Katz's - Woodlands
19075 I-45, Ste. 116A, Shenandoah
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.49
Cold and tart – like a New York waitress
More about Pie in the Sky Pie Co.
Pie in the Sky Pie Co.
3600 North Loop 336 West, Conroe
|The Pie Waffle
|$10.50
A waffle with a twist! Choose your favorite Pie in the Sky pie & we will dump that deliciousness
into our waffle iron.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$11.50
Made fresh every morning & served with your choice of a side.
|Pie In The Sky Burger
|$12.50
A juicy ½lb.hand pattied Wagyu beef & pork burger, prepared all the way on a fresh pretzel bun. Served with Zapp's Voodoo Chips®. Add cheese + 39¢. Add bacon +2 Make it a double +3.50.