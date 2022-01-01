Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Conroe

Conroe restaurants
Conroe restaurants that serve pies

Katz's - Woodlands image

 

Katz's - Woodlands

19075 I-45, Ste. 116A, Shenandoah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$6.49
Cold and tart – like a New York waitress
More about Katz's - Woodlands
Item pic

 

Pie in the Sky Pie Co.

3600 North Loop 336 West, Conroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Pie Waffle$10.50
A waffle with a twist! Choose your favorite Pie in the Sky pie & we will dump that deliciousness
into our waffle iron.
Chicken Pot Pie$11.50
Made fresh every morning & served with your choice of a side.
Pie In The Sky Burger$12.50
A juicy ½lb.hand pattied Wagyu beef & pork burger, prepared all the way on a fresh pretzel bun. Served with Zapp's Voodoo Chips®. Add cheese + 39¢. Add bacon +2 Make it a double +3.50.
More about Pie in the Sky Pie Co.

