Quesadillas in Conroe
Conroe restaurants that serve quesadillas
Katz's
19075 I-45, Ste. 116A, Shenandoah
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.99
Cheese quesadilla. Served with choice of side and drink
Super Smash and Rollin Phatties
109 Metcalf St, Conroe
|Chicken Tikka Quesadilla
|$11.99
Tender chargrilled chicken served between two flaky, buttery flatbreads and topped with melted cheese, pickled onions, cilantro and housemade sauces
|Beef Bihari Quesadilla
|$12.49
Barbecued juicy beef served between two flaky, buttery flatbreads and topped with melted cheese, pickled onions, cilantro and housemade sauces
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.99
Melted cheese served between two flaky, buttery flatbreads and topped with pickled onions and housemade sauces