Salmon in Conroe

Conroe restaurants
Conroe restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Woodson's Local Tap + Kitchen 1488

2330 Farm to Market Road 1488 STE 800, Conroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon$14.99
Atlantic Salmon, Rice, Seasonal Veggies
More about Woodson's Local Tap + Kitchen 1488
Item pic

 

Katz's

19075 I-45, Ste. 116A, Shenandoah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Salmon Benedict$15.99
Smoked Salmon on an English muffin topped with sautéed spinach, poached eggs, and red pepper hollandaise. Served with home fries or fruit cup ($1.50)
Scottish Smoked Salmon #4$13.99
Fresh – never frozen – Scottish smoked salmon with lettuce, tomatoes, capers, red onion, and cream cheese. Recommended on toasted rye
Herb Grilled Atlantic Salmon$21.99
Roasted vegetable succotash with quinoa and brown rice pilaf
More about Katz's

