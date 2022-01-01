Waffles in Conroe

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katz's - Woodlands image

 

Katz's - Woodlands

19075 I-45, Ste. 116A, Shenandoah

Waffle Sandwich$14.99
One whole Belgian waffle with eggs and bacon served sandwich style! Topped with powdered sugar. Served with syrup and choice of home fries or fruit cup ($1.50)
Belgian Waffle$9.99
Topped with fresh strawberries and banana
Chicken & Waffles$15.99
Homemade beer battered fried chicken breast and a homemade Belgian waffle sprinkled with powdered sugar. Served with syrup. Butter upon request. Add two eggs for $1.99
Pie in the Sky Pie Co.

3600 North Loop 336 West, Conroe

The Pie Waffle$10.50
A waffle with a twist! Choose your favorite Pie in the Sky pie & we will dump that deliciousness
into our waffle iron.
Fresh Fruit Waffle$9.00
This breakfast favorite is topped with seasonal berries, whipped cream & powdered sugar.
Served with your choice of meat or German fries.
