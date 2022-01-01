Go
Conroy's Public House image

Conroy's Public House

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

157 Reviews

$$

12924 State Line Road

Leawood, KS 66209

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

12924 State Line Road, Leawood KS 66209

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Southern Kitchen

No reviews yet

Home-Style Comfort Food

Martin City Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Penny's Bakery

No reviews yet

Now Open!
Donuts and baked goods!
Order inside or order online for pickup. Drive-thru available soon!

Ramsey's Burgers

No reviews yet

Fresh Beef burgers made to order, panko breaded chicken sandwiches, gluten free chicken nuggets, Impossible burgers, fries, onion rings, fried cheese curds, and shakes!

Conroy's Public House

orange star4.7 • 157 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston