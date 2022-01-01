Conroy's Public House
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
157 Reviews
$$
12924 State Line Road
Leawood, KS 66209
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
12924 State Line Road, Leawood KS 66209
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Southern Kitchen
Home-Style Comfort Food
Martin City Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Penny's Bakery
Now Open!
Donuts and baked goods!
Order inside or order online for pickup. Drive-thru available soon!
Ramsey's Burgers
Fresh Beef burgers made to order, panko breaded chicken sandwiches, gluten free chicken nuggets, Impossible burgers, fries, onion rings, fried cheese curds, and shakes!