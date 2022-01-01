Conscious Eatz
100% plant based and gluten free food truck serving approachable, yet unique vegan food crafted from local and sustainable sources.
At Conscious Eatz we believe you don't have to choose between delicious food, great health, and a thriving planet. We aim to use local, organic, and seasonal ingredients whenever possible, because we know that's the best and- and only- way to nurture ourselves and the planet we depend on.
Food Truck
Popular Items
Location
Charlotte VT
