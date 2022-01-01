Go
100% plant based and gluten free food truck serving approachable, yet unique vegan food crafted from local and sustainable sources.
At Conscious Eatz we believe you don't have to choose between delicious food, great health, and a thriving planet. We aim to use local, organic, and seasonal ingredients whenever possible, because we know that's the best and- and only- way to nurture ourselves and the planet we depend on.

Local Oven Roasted Tofurkey
served with wild rice, shredded pumpkin,
housemade cranberry sauce, shroom gravy
Maple Glazed Tempeh
served with broccoli, garlic buckwheat, roasted sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, cashew queso, balsamic glaze
Brussels Sprouts & Bacon Salad
oven roasted Brussels sprouts, kale, coconut bacon, butternut squash, figs, pecans, goat cheeze, nut & seed parmesan
Conscious Stuffing
cauliflower, gf bread, onions celery,
maple cranberries, rosemary, thyme, sage
*add gf panko & vegan cheese by request
Apple Crisp
Charlotte VT

