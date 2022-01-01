Caesar salad in Conshohocken
Conshohocken restaurants that serve caesar salad
Coyote Crossing Restaurant
800 Spring Mill Ave, Conshohocken
|Caesar salad
|$19.95
TACOS • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guppy's Good Times
2 Maple Street, Conshohocken
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Add chicken or shrimp at extra cost
Viggiano's BYOB
16 E 1ST AVE, Conshohocken
|Caesar Salad
|$12.95
Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed with the Viggiano family's own dressing and Parmesan cheese topped with croutons.