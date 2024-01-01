Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Conshohocken

Conshohocken restaurants
Conshohocken restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Deli on 4th image

SANDWICHES

Deli on 4th

326 Fayette St, Conshohocken

Avg 4.3 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Chicken Steak (no cheese)$8.95
More about Deli on 4th
Item pic

 

Flanigan's Boathouse

113 Fayette St, Conshohocken

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Cheese Steak$14.00
Philly chicken steak + American cheese + long steak roll
More about Flanigan's Boathouse

