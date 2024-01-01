Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken parmesan in
Conshohocken
/
Conshohocken
/
Chicken Parmesan
Conshohocken restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Trattoria Totaro
639 Spring Mill Ave, Conshohocken
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmigiana
$29.00
More about Trattoria Totaro
SANDWICHES
Deli on 4th
326 Fayette St, Conshohocken
Avg 4.3
(400 reviews)
Chicken Parmigiana
$9.95
Chicken with Marinara Sauce and Parmasen Cheese
More about Deli on 4th
Browse other tasty dishes in Conshohocken
Wedge Salad
Lasagna
Cake
Nachos
Fajitas
Salmon
Burritos
Turkey Bacon
More near Conshohocken to explore
King Of Prussia
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Ardmore
Avg 3.9
(17 restaurants)
Bryn Mawr
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Norristown
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Havertown
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Wynnewood
No reviews yet
Bala Cynwyd
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Devon
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(769 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(132 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(406 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(201 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(413 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(292 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(507 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston