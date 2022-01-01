French toast in
Conshohocken
/
Conshohocken
/
French Toast
Conshohocken restaurants that serve french toast
SANDWICHES
Deli on 4th
326 Fayette St, Conshohocken
Avg 4.3
(400 reviews)
French Toast Sticks (6)
$5.95
More about Deli on 4th
SMOKED SALMON
Brunch
521 Fayette St, Conshohocken
Avg 4.6
(945 reviews)
CHURRO French Toast
$14.00
Batter dipped LeBus brioche bread tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with Nutella & fresh strawberries.
French Toast
$10.00
Cinnamon battered LeBus Brioche french toast served with a shake of powered sugar.
More about Brunch
