French toast in Conshohocken

French Toast Sticks (6) image

Deli on 4th

326 Fayette St, Conshohocken

Avg 4.3 (400 reviews)
French Toast Sticks (6)$5.95
CHURRO French Toast image

Brunch

521 Fayette St, Conshohocken

Avg 4.6 (945 reviews)
CHURRO French Toast$14.00
Batter dipped LeBus brioche bread tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with Nutella & fresh strawberries.
French Toast$10.00
Cinnamon battered LeBus Brioche french toast served with a shake of powered sugar.
