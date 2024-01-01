Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hummus in
Conshohocken
/
Conshohocken
/
Hummus
Conshohocken restaurants that serve hummus
Jasper's Backyard
101 East 7th Avenue, Conshohocken
No reviews yet
FARMER'S OWN HUMMUS
$12.00
VEGGIES, PITA
More about Jasper's Backyard
The Daisy Tavern
1100 East Hector Street, Conshohocken
No reviews yet
Hummus & Pita
$12.50
sweet corn & chickpea hummus | summer vegetable compote | chili & lime vinaigrette
More about The Daisy Tavern
