Lasagna in Conshohocken

Conshohocken restaurants
Toast

Conshohocken restaurants that serve lasagna

Consumer pic

 

Trattoria Totaro

639 Spring Mill Ave, Conshohocken

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Vegetable Lasagna$28.00
More about Trattoria Totaro
Sm Lasagna image

 

Viggiano's BYOB, Conshohocken PA

16 E 1ST AVE, Conshohocken

Avg 4.6 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sm Lasagna$15.95
Piccolo Portion, Lasagna - This recipe is a Viggiano family favorite & is often served for special occasions. A tasty marinara sauce, layers of pasta, Italian cheeses, ground meatballs & sweet & hot sausages. Delizioso!
More about Viggiano's BYOB, Conshohocken PA

