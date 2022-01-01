Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Conshohocken

Conshohocken restaurants
Conshohocken restaurants that serve mussels

Coyote Crossing Restaurant image

 

Coyote Crossing Restaurant

800 Spring Mill Ave, Conshohocken

Avg 4.4 (3605 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mussels con caldo jalapeño$19.00
Item pic

 

Viggiano's BYOB

16 E 1ST AVE, Conshohocken

Avg 4.6 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels Marinara$12.95
Fresh mussels steamed with red wine, served in a garlic butter marinara sauce.
