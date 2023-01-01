Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Conshohocken

Conshohocken restaurants
Conshohocken restaurants that serve tomato soup

8 Tower Bridge

161 Washington St, Conshohocken

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creamy Tomato Basil Soup$5.25
SMOKED SALMON

BRUNCH

521 Fayette St, Conshohocken

Avg 4.6 (945 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Soup$6.00
Chunky house made tomato soup with fresh basil and a hint of cream.
Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup$15.00
Parmesan crusted thick cut brioche with provolone and fresh basil and a bowl of house made chunky tomato soup.
