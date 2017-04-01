Consol's Family Kitchen
101 Oak Hill Avenue
Endicott, NY 13760
Menu
Most Popular
with tomato and cucumber
Breaded and baked cutlet, topped with house tomato sauce and melted Provonello cheese. Served with a choice of side
Our homemade chocolate cake topped with a vanilla whipped frosting
Artichoke hearts, olives, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, tomato, capicola, salami and shredded Provonello cheese served over a bed of greens and choice of dressing
Hearty Italian bread brushed with garlic butter, baked golden with melted Provonello cheese and served with house marinara sauce for dipping
Pies
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in a garlic, butter and white wine sauce and served with a side of garlic toast
Spaghetti
Served with regular house tomato sauce unless specified
Artichoke Pizza
Ravioli
Stuffed with ricotta cheese filling and served with house tomato sauce
Chicken Salad
A chopped salad consisting of a combination of grilled and fresh vegetables, including tomato, bell pepper, roasted red peppers, cucumber and red onion. It is tossed with grilled chicken, fresh basil, capers, chopped garlic toast and a honey vinaigrette.
Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes and Olives, served over a bed of lettuce and topped with Grilled Chicken and Provonello Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
Rigatoni
Rigatoni topped with house tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, baked until melted and golden
A delicious modern pasta sauce consisting of plum tomatoes, sauteed garlic, prosciutto, vodka and fresh herbs. The dish is finished with cream and Romano cheese.
Served with regular house tomato sauce unless specified
Rigatoni tossed in a light cream sauce with sauteed mushrooms, fresh spinach, chicken breast and parmigiano cheese
Served with house tomato sauce
Cake
Green Beans
Cannelini beans, fresh baby spinach, diced tomatoes and slivered garlic, sauteed in extra virgin olive oil and finished with a Parmesan broth. Served over Spaghetti.
Gnocchi
Served with house tomato sauce
Chicken Tenders
Sliced breaded Chicken Cutlet served with a side of Spaghetti topped with house tomato sauce
Antipasto Salad
Pesto Pizza
Cannolis
A rolled pastry shell stuffed with a sweetened Ricotta Cheese filling and chocolate chips, topped with whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon
Garlic Bread
Hearty Italian bread brushed with garlic butter and served with house marinara sauce for dipping
Margherita Pizza
Lasagna
Pasta sheets filled with ricotta cheese, sausage and meatball and served with house tomato sauce
More
Six half orders of Chicken Parmigiano, one and a half orders of Spaghetti, served with house tomato sauce, and One Large Family Salad with your choice of dressing
Breaded and baked chicken cutlet served over rigatoni and topped with a roasted garlic cream sauce, fresh broccoli and house roasted red peppers
Rolled pasta sheets with ricotta cheese filling served with house tomato sauce
Layered, baked eggplant rounds stuffed with ricotta cheese and sauteed spinach and topped with house marinara sauce. Served with a choice of side
Served with a choice of side
One half Chicken Parmigiano, one Manicotti and Homemade Spaghetti, Served with house tomato sauce
Breaded, baked, and served with lemon. Served with a choice of side
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
101 Oak Hill Avenue, Endicott NY 13760
