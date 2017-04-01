Go
Italian
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream

Consol's Family Kitchen

Open today 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

101 Oak Hill Avenue

Endicott, NY 13760

Menu

Most Popular

Item pic
Grilled Sausage Pizza
$13.00
Popular
Cheese Pie
Cheese Pie
$10.50
Popular
Large Family Salad (3-4 serving)
Large Family Salad (3-4 serving)
$6.50

with tomato and cucumber

Popular
Chicken Parmigiano
Chicken Parmigiano
$16.00

Breaded and baked cutlet, topped with house tomato sauce and melted Provonello cheese. Served with a choice of side

Popular
Side Meatballs
Side Meatballs
$3.00
Popular
Grandma G's Chocolate Cake
Grandma G's Chocolate Cake
$5.00

Our homemade chocolate cake topped with a vanilla whipped frosting

Popular
$7 Cheese Pie
$7.00
Popular
Antipasto Salad
Antipasto Salad
$12.00

Artichoke hearts, olives, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, tomato, capicola, salami and shredded Provonello cheese served over a bed of greens and choice of dressing

Popular
Item pic
Garlic Bread Parmigiano
$6.00

Hearty Italian bread brushed with garlic butter, baked golden with melted Provonello cheese and served with house marinara sauce for dipping

Popular
Grilled Margherita Pizza
Grilled Margherita Pizza
$12.00
Popular

Pies

$7 White Pie
$7.00
Cheese Pie
Cheese Pie
$10.50
Popular
White Pie
White Pie
$10.50
$7 Cheese Pie
$7.00
Popular

Shrimp Scampi

Item pic
Shrimp Scampi App
$10.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in a garlic, butter and white wine sauce and served with a side of garlic toast

Spaghetti

Homemade spaghetti (Large)
$12.00
Item pic
Spaghetti (Small)
$7.00

Served with regular house tomato sauce unless specified

Item pic
Spaghetti (Large)
$10.00

Served with regular house tomato sauce unless specified

Artichoke Pizza

Item pic
Grilled Spinach Artichoke Pizza
$13.00

Ravioli

Ravioli
Ravioli
$10.00

Stuffed with ricotta cheese filling and served with house tomato sauce

Item pic
Kids Ravioli (Order of 4)
$5.00

Stuffed with ricotta cheese filling and served with house tomato sauce

Chicken Salad

Item pic
Panzanella Salad with Grilled Chicken and Feta
$13.00

A chopped salad consisting of a combination of grilled and fresh vegetables, including tomato, bell pepper, roasted red peppers, cucumber and red onion. It is tossed with grilled chicken, fresh basil, capers, chopped garlic toast and a honey vinaigrette.

Item pic
Italian Grilled Chicken Salad
$12.00

Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes and Olives, served over a bed of lettuce and topped with Grilled Chicken and Provonello Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing

Rigatoni

Item pic
Rigatoni Parmigiano (Large)
$12.00

Rigatoni topped with house tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, baked until melted and golden

Item pic
Rigatoni Parmigiano (Small)
$9.00

Rigatoni topped with house tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, baked until melted and golden

Item pic
Rigatoni with Vodka Sauce
$14.00

A delicious modern pasta sauce consisting of plum tomatoes, sauteed garlic, prosciutto, vodka and fresh herbs. The dish is finished with cream and Romano cheese.

Rigatoni (Large)
$10.00

Served with regular house tomato sauce unless specified

Item pic
Rigatoni Maria
$13.00

Rigatoni tossed in a light cream sauce with sauteed mushrooms, fresh spinach, chicken breast and parmigiano cheese

Item pic
Kids Rigatoni
$5.00

Served with house tomato sauce

Cake

Single Cake
$5.00
Double Cake
$10.00
Grandma G's Chocolate Cake
Grandma G's Chocolate Cake
$5.00

Our homemade chocolate cake topped with a vanilla whipped frosting

Popular

Green Beans

Item pic
Greens and Beans
$13.00

Cannelini beans, fresh baby spinach, diced tomatoes and slivered garlic, sauteed in extra virgin olive oil and finished with a Parmesan broth. Served over Spaghetti.

Gnocchi

Kids Gnocchi
Kids Gnocchi
$5.00

Served with house tomato sauce

Homemade Gnocchi (Large)
Homemade Gnocchi (Large)
$10.00

Served with regular house tomato sauce unless specified

Item pic
Homemade Gnocchi (Small)
$9.00

Served with regular house tomato sauce unless specified

Chicken Tenders

Item pic
Kids Chicken Strips with Spaghetti
$6.00

Sliced breaded Chicken Cutlet served with a side of Spaghetti topped with house tomato sauce

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad
Antipasto Salad
$12.00

Artichoke hearts, olives, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, tomato, capicola, salami and shredded Provonello cheese served over a bed of greens and choice of dressing

Popular

Pesto Pizza

Pesto Pizza
$10.50

Cannolis

Cannoli
Cannoli
$5.00

A rolled pastry shell stuffed with a sweetened Ricotta Cheese filling and chocolate chips, topped with whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon

Garlic Bread

Item pic
Garlic Bread Parmigiano
$6.00

Hearty Italian bread brushed with garlic butter, baked golden with melted Provonello cheese and served with house marinara sauce for dipping

Popular
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread
$5.00

Hearty Italian bread brushed with garlic butter and served with house marinara sauce for dipping

Margherita Pizza

Grilled Margherita Pizza
Grilled Margherita Pizza
$12.00
Popular

Lasagna

Lasagna
Lasagna
$13.00

Pasta sheets filled with ricotta cheese, sausage and meatball and served with house tomato sauce

More

1\\2 White 1\\2 Red
$10.50
Ranch
$4.00
Portobello Appetizer
$8.00
Item pic
Chicken Parmigiano Family Meal
$52.00

Six half orders of Chicken Parmigiano, one and a half orders of Spaghetti, served with house tomato sauce, and One Large Family Salad with your choice of dressing

Side Alfredo Sauce
$3.00
Chicken Sofia
Chicken Sofia
$17.00

Breaded and baked chicken cutlet served over rigatoni and topped with a roasted garlic cream sauce, fresh broccoli and house roasted red peppers

Manicotti
Manicotti
$11.00

Rolled pasta sheets with ricotta cheese filling served with house tomato sauce

Item pic
Side Broccoli
$2.00
Side Aglie e Olio (Oil and Garlic Sauce)
$2.25
Item pic
Stuffed Eggplant Parmigiano
$14.00

Layered, baked eggplant rounds stuffed with ricotta cheese and sauteed spinach and topped with house marinara sauce. Served with a choice of side

Item pic
Chicken Cutlet with Sauteed Mushrooms and White Wine Sauce
$16.00

Served with a choice of side

Italian Trio
Italian Trio
$16.00

One half Chicken Parmigiano, one Manicotti and Homemade Spaghetti, Served with house tomato sauce

Item pic
Chicken Cutlet
$15.00

Breaded, baked, and served with lemon. Served with a choice of side

Single Homemade
$4.00
Togo Wine
$15.00
