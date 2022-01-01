Constitution Yards Beer Garden
Constitution Yards is a seasonal beer garden featuring 30,000 sq. ft of outdoor space at Justison Landing, along the Christina Riverwalk. Helping to round out what has already become the area’s go-to place for summer time fun, Constitution Yards features classic backyard BBQ fare, an ever-changing rotation of craft beers, frozen cocktails, and plenty of space for backyard games like corn hole, badmington, bocce, life-size jenga and a full sized wiffleball field. Eat, drink, relax and play; Constitution Yards is an urban waterfront destination unto itself.
308 Justison Street
Location
Wilmington DE
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
