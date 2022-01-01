Go
  • Contigo Fareground Archived

The same fresh food and warm company you know and love at Contigo... now in the heart of downtown.

111 Congress Ave

Popular Items

Whole Bird$17.00
Breakfast Bowl$8.00
Burger$9.00
6oz Windy Bar Ranch All Beef Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and House-made pickles on the side.
Crispy Green Beans$8.00
Quarter Bird w/Two Sides$7.00
Brioche Roll$2.00
Salad Bowl$9.00
Braised Greens$4.00
Veggie Burger$9.00
Chicken Soup$8.00
Location

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
