The Continental Room
Nightclub and Music Venue established in 1925
115 West Santa Fe Avenue
Location
115 West Santa Fe Avenue
Fullerton CA
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 2:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Les Amis Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Garcia's South of the Border
Come in and enjoy! Delicious Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Cielo Karaoke Y Mas!
Latin American infused cuisine.
Charlie's Best Burgers
Come in and enjoy!