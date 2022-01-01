Go
Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine

At Convivio, we feature world-class artisanal Pastas and Pizzas and other Italian fare with a special focus on Fresh Pasta. We use the latest and most modern pasta machines directly from Italy and our open kitchen allows you a view into our process.
Our menu changes seasonally with a special Feature section inspired and dedicated to Regional Specialties. We utilize locally sourced and organic ingredients wherever possible.

40 S Main St • $$

Avg 5 (741 reviews)

Popular Items

Fritto Misto$16.00
Fried calamari, shrimp, octopus, and zucchini
Arancini$12.00
Fried risotto with sausage, peas, gorgonzola, four cheese fondue, pesto, tomato sauce
Margherita$13.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil
Contadina$14.00
Truffle oil, garlic, mozzarella, caramelized shallots, taleggio, mushrooms, Grana Padano
Isabella$14.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parmesan, red peppers, marinated tomatoes
Meatballs$12.00
Beef, veal, and pork meatballs, tomato sauce, fontina, grilled ciabatta bread
Broccolina$14.00
Olive oil and garlic sauce, Italian sausage, roasted borccoli, crushed red pepper
Calabrese$15.00
Roasted eggplant, arugula, pesto, pine nuts, ricotta, shaved parmesan
Elena$15.00
Red bell pepper sauce, mozzarella, chicken, goat cheese, arugula, Grana Padano
Carne$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, 'Nduja sausage, caramelized onions
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

40 S Main St

Zionsville IN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
