Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine
At Convivio, we feature world-class artisanal Pastas and Pizzas and other Italian fare with a special focus on Fresh Pasta. We use the latest and most modern pasta machines directly from Italy and our open kitchen allows you a view into our process.
Our menu changes seasonally with a special Feature section inspired and dedicated to Regional Specialties. We utilize locally sourced and organic ingredients wherever possible.
40 S Main St • $$
40 S Main St
Zionsville IN
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
