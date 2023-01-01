Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Conway

Conway restaurants
Conway restaurants that serve apple salad

Cross Creek Sandwich Shop - 1003 Oak St

1003 Oak St, Conway

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Harvest Apple Salad$11.75
Mixed greens, carrots, grilled chicken, bacon, feta cheese, sliced apples, toasted pecans, served with our housemade apple cider vinaigrette dressing and pesto bites.
More about Cross Creek Sandwich Shop - 1003 Oak St
Pasta Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pasta Grill (Conway)

915 Front St, Conway

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Apple, Brie, & Walnut Chicken Salad$14.99
fresh heritage greens, grilled chicken, apple, brie cheese, maple glazed walnuts, crisp bacon, purple onion & olives. Suggested dressing: fresh strawberry vinaigrette
More about Pasta Grill (Conway)

