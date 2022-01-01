Cake in Conway
Conway restaurants that serve cake
More about PattiCakes Bakery
CUPCAKES • CAKES
PattiCakes Bakery
2106 Robinson Avenue, Conway
|Italian Creme Cake 9X13
|$19.00
A buttery vanilla cake with coconut and pecans mixed in. Topped with a pecan cream cheese frosting.
|Italian Creme Cake Cupcake
|$3.00
Italian creme cupcake with a pecan cream cheese topping.
|Cake-In-A-Cup
|$3.00
Alternating layers of cake and buttercream frosting. Flavors vary daily. Call/email for options or allow for variety.
More about Kohana Asian Restaurant
Kohana Asian Restaurant
605 Salem Rd St. 10, Conway
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$5.00
More about Hog Pen BBQ
BBQ
Hog Pen BBQ
800 Walnut St, Conway
|Chocolate cake
|$3.84
|Yellow cake
|$3.64
|Strawberry Cake
|$3.84
More about Stoby's Conway
SANDWICHES
Stoby's Conway
805 Donaghey, Conway
|Cinnamon Swirl Cake
|$4.50
One fluffy pancake filled with our homemade cinnamon swirl and served atop our Crème Anglaise sauce.
|Cake
|$2.75
One buttermilk pancake.
|Strawberry Cake
|$4.75