Chef salad in Conway

Conway restaurants
Conway restaurants that serve chef salad

PattiCakes Bakery image

 

PattiCakes Bakery

1137 Front Street, Conway

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$9.00
Your choice of chicken, ham or turkey, with tomatoes, sliced eggs, avocado, red onion, shredded mozzarella and house made ranch dressing.
More about PattiCakes Bakery
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Stoby's Conway

805 Donaghey, Conway

Avg 4.5 (343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$10.00
Your choice of premium diced ham or smoked turkey breast, with diced eggs, grape tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, and olives atop shredded lettuce with your choice of dressing.
More about Stoby's Conway
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pasta Grill

915 Front St, Conway

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$9.99
Lettuce, carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, purple onions, olives, lean bacon, lean smoked turkey, boiled egg, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, croutons.
More about Pasta Grill

