Chef salad in Conway
Conway restaurants that serve chef salad
More about PattiCakes Bakery
PattiCakes Bakery
1137 Front Street, Conway
|Chef Salad
|$9.00
Your choice of chicken, ham or turkey, with tomatoes, sliced eggs, avocado, red onion, shredded mozzarella and house made ranch dressing.
More about Stoby's Conway
SANDWICHES
Stoby's Conway
805 Donaghey, Conway
|Chef Salad
|$10.00
Your choice of premium diced ham or smoked turkey breast, with diced eggs, grape tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, and olives atop shredded lettuce with your choice of dressing.