Chicken salad in Conway

Conway restaurants
Conway restaurants that serve chicken salad

CUPCAKES • CAKES

PattiCakes Bakery

2106 Robinson Avenue, Conway

Avg 4.8 (250 reviews)
Takeout
Stoby's Chicken Salad
Stoby's Chicken Salad. Contains cranberries, celery, pecans.
Iris Chicken Salad
Iris Chicken Salad. Contains grapes, apples and almonds.
More about PattiCakes Bakery
PattiCakes Bakery

1137 Front Street, Conway

No reviews yet
Takeout
Iris chicken Salad Sandwich$7.00
Chicken salad with apples, grapes, and almonds with your choice of bread. Also served with pickle spear and chips.
More about PattiCakes Bakery
SANDWICHES

Stoby's Conway

805 Donaghey, Conway

Avg 4.5 (343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Salad$10.50
Fried chicken, bacon bits, diced eggs, tomatoes, shredded mix cheese atop iceburg lettuce mix. Best served with our Homemade Smokey Dijon Dressing.
Cran Chicken Salad$10.50
Stoby's Cranberry Pecan Chicken salad served on Baby Spinach with Strawberries, Blueberries, Pecans and Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Pecan Cran Chicken Salad Pita$8.50
House-made chicken salad with lettuce and tomato in a pita bread. Served with chips and a pickle spear on the side.
More about Stoby's Conway
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Pasta Grill

915 Front St, Conway

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Salad$10.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, feta, crispy parsnip ribbons, fresh strawberries, blackened chicken.
Chicken Cheesecake w/ Soup or Salad$11.99
Apple, Brie, & Walnut Chicken Salad$14.99
fresh heritage greens, grilled chicken, apple, brie cheese, maple glazed walnuts, crisp bacon, purple onion & olives. Suggested dressing: fresh strawberry vinaigrette
More about Pasta Grill

