Chicken salad in Conway
Conway restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about PattiCakes Bakery
CUPCAKES • CAKES
PattiCakes Bakery
2106 Robinson Avenue, Conway
|Stoby's Chicken Salad
Stoby's Chicken Salad. Contains cranberries, celery, pecans.
|Iris Chicken Salad
Iris Chicken Salad. Contains grapes, apples and almonds.
More about PattiCakes Bakery
PattiCakes Bakery
1137 Front Street, Conway
|Iris chicken Salad Sandwich
|$7.00
Chicken salad with apples, grapes, and almonds with your choice of bread. Also served with pickle spear and chips.
More about Stoby's Conway
SANDWICHES
Stoby's Conway
805 Donaghey, Conway
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.50
Fried chicken, bacon bits, diced eggs, tomatoes, shredded mix cheese atop iceburg lettuce mix. Best served with our Homemade Smokey Dijon Dressing.
|Cran Chicken Salad
|$10.50
Stoby's Cranberry Pecan Chicken salad served on Baby Spinach with Strawberries, Blueberries, Pecans and Balsamic Vinaigrette.
|Pecan Cran Chicken Salad Pita
|$8.50
House-made chicken salad with lettuce and tomato in a pita bread. Served with chips and a pickle spear on the side.
More about Pasta Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pasta Grill
915 Front St, Conway
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Mixed greens, tomatoes, feta, crispy parsnip ribbons, fresh strawberries, blackened chicken.
|Chicken Cheesecake w/ Soup or Salad
|$11.99
|Apple, Brie, & Walnut Chicken Salad
|$14.99
fresh heritage greens, grilled chicken, apple, brie cheese, maple glazed walnuts, crisp bacon, purple onion & olives. Suggested dressing: fresh strawberry vinaigrette