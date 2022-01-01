Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate croissants in
Conway
/
Conway
/
Chocolate Croissants
Conway restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
CUPCAKES • CAKES
PattiCakes Bakery
2106 Robinson Avenue, Conway
Avg 4.8
(250 reviews)
Chocolate Croissant
$3.00
Our flakey croissant filled with a rich chocolate ganache.
More about PattiCakes Bakery
PattiCakes Bakery
1137 Front Street, Conway
No reviews yet
Croissant Chocolate
$2.50
More about PattiCakes Bakery
