Cookies in Conway

More about PattiCakes Bakery
CUPCAKES • CAKES
PattiCakes Bakery
2106 Robinson Avenue, Conway
|Bar Cookie Pan
|$24.00
A pan of our bar cookies. Please specify flavor. We offer raspberry crumb bars, lemon bars, pecan bars, brownies and calico bars.
|Medium Cookie Tray (4 Dozen)
|$40.00
Four dozen tray of any of our cookies. Please specify flavors or leave as a variety. We offer chocolate chip, peanut butter, no bakes (chocolate or peanut butter), Turkish macaroons, white chocolate cranberry, sugar, snickerdoodle, Mexican wedding, brownie drops, monsters and oatmeal raisin.
|Dozen Cookies
|$9.00
One dozen box of any of our cookies. Please specify flavors or leave as a variety. We offer chocolate chip, peanut butter, no bakes (chocolate or peanut butter), Turkish macaroons, white chocolate cranberry, sugar, snickerdoodle, Mexican wedding, brownie drops, monsters and oatmeal raisin.
More about Doc's Coffee + Creamery
Doc's Coffee + Creamery
315 Hwy 65 N, Conway
|Jai Cookie - Egg free, Dairy Free
|$2.50
INGREDIENTS:
Sorghum Flour, White Rice Flour, Arrowroot Starch, Brown Sugar, Organic Palm Shortening, Sugar, Water, Flaxseed Meal, Chocolate Chips (Evaporated Cane Juice, Natural Chocolate Liquor (Non-Alcoholic), Non-Dairy Cocoa Butter), Canola Oil, Rice Milk, Xanthan Gum, Baking Soda, Cider Vinegar, Sea Salt
|Star Wars Cookie
|$3.75