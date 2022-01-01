Croissants in Conway
Conway restaurants that serve croissants
More about PattiCakes Bakery
CUPCAKES • CAKES
PattiCakes Bakery
2106 Robinson Avenue, Conway
|Almond Croissant
|$4.00
Flakey almond filled croissant.
|Plain Croissant
|$2.50
Our flakey from scratch croissant.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.00
Our flakey croissant filled with a rich chocolate ganache.
PattiCakes Bakery
1137 Front Street, Conway
|Croissant Chocolate
|$2.50
|Meat and Cheese Croissant
|$4.00
Our house made croissants baked with smoked ham and gruyere cheese.
|Croissant Almond
|$3.50
More about Stoby's Conway
SANDWICHES
Stoby's Conway
805 Donaghey, Conway
|Smoked Turkey Croissant
|$10.00
Shaved smoked turkey, cream cheese and smoky honey dijon, lettuce, and tomato on a flaky croissant.
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.00
Thinly sliced, grilled Virginia ham or smoked turkey. American cheese, hard fried egg on a fresh baked croissant. Served with hash browns, grits, or oatmeal.